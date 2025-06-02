55 former Swiss diplomats urge Bern to take stronger stance on Palestine

In a rare coordinated intervention, 55 former Swiss diplomats have signed an open letter addressed to Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, urging Switzerland to take a stronger and more public stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to align its policy with international law, Anadolu reports.

The letter, seen by Anadolu on Monday, criticized what the signatories describe as Bern’s “unacceptable discretion” in the face of alleged Israeli war crimes.

The former diplomats call for a comprehensive shift in Swiss policy, warning that credibility and coherence are at stake. Citing the World Health Organization’s warning that “two million people are starving” in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, the letter detailed what it says are systematic bombings, forced displacements, and destruction of infrastructure — including health, education, and housing.

Although Switzerland has called for a ceasefire, safe humanitarian access, and the release of hostages, the diplomats argued that these positions fall short without concrete action. “The terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 cannot justify or excuse these ongoing war crimes,” the signatories stated.

The letter urges Switzerland to reject Israel’s planned expulsion of Gaza’s civilian population and reoccupation of the territory, calling these measures a violation of international law and “a real act of ethnic cleansing and a genocidal process,” as proclaimed by the International Court of Justice. It also called for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages, as well as Palestinian detainees held without trial.

In addition, the signatories called on Bern to end all cooperation with the Geneva-registered Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which they said aims to establish a food distribution system in Gaza that does not comply with UN rules on neutrality, transparency, and independence. Twenty-three EU countries raised concerns about the GHF in May, but Switzerland remained silent, they said, describing the inaction as “embarrassed absence.”

The letter further demanded that Switzerland officially recognize the State of Palestine within the framework of a two-state solution, as already done by 148 UN member states. It called on Bern to support a political resolution at the upcoming UN-hosted international conference in New York, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, which aims to move from an end to the war in Gaza to a resolution of the decades-old conflict.

The diplomats also encouraged Switzerland to actively support Israeli and Palestinian civil society in the face of rising political and religious extremism on both sides. They called for the suspension of any scientific and academic cooperation that contributes to violations of international law, a freeze on Swiss financial and investment links to Israeli military and intelligence sectors, and a ban on the entry of individuals under International Criminal Court arrest warrants or convicted of settler violence.

Finally, they urged Swiss authorities to require clear labeling of the origin of imported Israeli products, including fruits, vegetables, and wine, in order to identify goods originating from settlements.

“We are shocked by the silence, passivity, and discretion of the FDFA and Switzerland,” the signatories wrote. “Switzerland must emerge from its unacceptable discretion and act.”

Signatories include former ambassadors, special envoys, and UN representatives such as Paul Seger, Tim Guldimann, Didier Pfirter, Jean-Daniel Ruch, Philippe Welti, Gerard Stoudmann, Jean-Daniel Vigny, François Barras, and Therese Adam.

On May 27, Israel launched a controversial aid distribution mechanism, backed by the US administration, through an American group known as the GHF.

The mechanism was opposed by the international community and the UN, which comes as an alternative attempt by Israel to bypass the aid distribution through UN channels.

According to Gaza’s government media office, at least 49 Palestinians have been killed and over 305 others injured by Israeli fire near aid distribution points in Gaza since the start of Israel’s aid distribution mechanism on May 27.

Since March 2, Israel has kept all border crossings shut, cutting off the entry of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential supplies for Gaza’s 2.4 million residents.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s more than 2 million population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

