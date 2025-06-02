Belgium denounces Israel’s unjustifiable actions in Gaza

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said yesterday that what is happening in the Gaza Strip in terms of displacement and violations has gone beyond all acceptable limits, asking: “I don’t know what more we need to witness—displacement and violations—to sound the alarm about what is happening in Gaza.”

In remarks reported by Euronews, Prevot stated that Belgium has decided to adopt a harsher tone towards Israel, accusing it of causing famine inside the Strip.

He stressed that “Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza cannot be justified under the label of ‘legitimate self-defence’,” and criticised the misleading use of accusations of anti-Semitism to defend Israeli policies.

Prevot also noted that Belgium has urged the European Union to take serious steps regarding its partnership agreement with Israel. He added that Belgium has decided to receive a number of injured Palestinians and children for treatment in its hospitals.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic, he added, stressing the need to mobilise all possible efforts to support the population in overcoming this crisis.

Israel resumed its assault and tightened blockade on the Gaza Strip at dawn on 18 March 2025, following a two-month ceasefire that began on 19 January. However, Israel had violated the terms of the agreement throughout the truce period.

Since the beginning of the offensive on Gaza on 7 October 2023, backed fully by the United States, Israeli forces have continued their military campaign, resulting in over 178,000 people killed or wounded — most of them children and women — along with thousands missing and hundreds of thousands displaced in dire humanitarian conditions.