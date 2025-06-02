Egypt, Iran to launch political consultations, signal willingness to deepen bilateral ties

Egypt and Iran announced plans on Monday to initiate a regular track for political consultations, signaling a willingness to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate on regional issues, Anadolu reports.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Cairo on Monday, where Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

Abdelatty said Cairo and Tehran agreed to launch periodic consultations at the sub-ministerial level to address aspects of bilateral cooperation.

“There is a mutual desire to develop our relations, taking into account the concerns and perspectives of each side,” he said.

The minister said discussions focused on regional security, particularly the Palestinian issue, which he described as the “foremost Arab cause.”

“We also held an extensive dialogue on the Iranian nuclear file, and Egypt reiterated its firm commitment to preventing escalation and avoiding regional instability,” he added.

Abdelatty stressed the urgency of achieving a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the full delivery of humanitarian aid, and facilitating the release of hostages and detainees.

He further voiced Egypt’s support for indirect talks between Iran and the US, expressing appreciation for Oman’s mediation and offering Egypt’s readiness to assist.

“Egypt has always advocated for a Middle East free of nuclear weapons. The universality of the NPT is a cornerstone of our foreign policy, and this treaty must be applied to all states without exception,” Abdelatty said.

“Any improvement in Iran’s relations with its neighbors, based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, is a positive development aligned with Egypt’s foreign policy vision,” he added.

Araghchi, for his part, described the Cairo talks as “constructive and historic.”

“There are no major obstacles left in our relations with Egypt. The final issue will be resolved in the coming weeks,” he said. “We have agreed to maintain continuous political dialogue, enhance trade, and facilitate tourist exchange between our nations.”

The Iranian minister also called for an “immediate” and “unconditional” ceasefire in Gaza.

As for tension in the Red Sea, Araghchi noted that Yemen’s Houthi group has made clear its operations were tied to the Gaza war.

“They’ve openly declared that if a ceasefire is achieved, their actions targeting Israeli or Israel-bound vessels will stop,” he said.

The Iranian minister arrived in Cairo on Sunday as part of a regional tour that also includes Lebanon.

