Ex-Australia FMs call for sanctions on Israel over Gaza aid blockade

Two former Australian foreign ministers have joined growing calls for sanctions on Israel for blocking food to starving civilians in Gaza.

Gareth Evans and Bob Carr called for Australia to join the UK, France and Canada in signalling the use of targeted sanctions if Israel fails to stop its renewed military offensive in the enclave and lift all restrictions on aid, local broadcaster SBS News reported today.

The two joined Labor Party lawmaker and former Cabinet minister Ed Husic, who last week urged the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to consider using targeted sanctions against Israel over its actions in blocking aid in Gaza.

Albanese, however, has so far rejected the calls, saying he is focused on peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians rather than “soundbites”.

Husicalso urged the federal government to consider backing Palestinian statehood at a UN conference on a two-state solution to be held in New York later this month.

Reem Borrows, an activist from Palestine Australia Relief and Action, said “much stronger” intervention is needed from the Australian government.

“The responsibility is on the globe, Australia included, to finish this with justice, freedom for all. The first step is to stop what is happening in Gaza. That’s the first step, but not only to treat the symptoms. This is what we’ve got to be very careful of,” SBS cited him as saying.

Israel continues to block the entry of more than 3,000 medical aid trucks into Gaza, worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Israel’s blockade of Gaza has created a man-made famine, according to the UN. With border crossings effectively closed to humanitarian aid for over 90 days, Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been plunged into hunger.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.