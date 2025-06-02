Middle East Monitor
Israel arrests 9 Palestinians in West Bank raid

June 2, 2025 at 12:27 pm

Israeli military vehicles patrol on street during a raid on Salam Neighborhood in Nablus, West Bank on May 29, 2025. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation army rounded up nine Palestinians in a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron today, local media said.

The official news agency WAFA, citing security sources, said that the nine were taken into Israeli custody during a raid in the town of Dura.

Israeli occupation forces broke into the houses of the detainees, searching and damaging them, the sources added.

The Israeli occupation army also raided the towns of Al-Dhahiriya, As-Samu, Beit Ummar, and some neighbourhoods in Hebron, but there were no reports of arrests yet.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 17,000 people have been detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023.

