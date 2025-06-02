Latin America escalates pressure on Israel over Gaza genocide

As the war in Gaza continues to exact a devastating toll on Palestinian civilians, voices from Latin America have become some of the most prominent and unwavering in condemning what many now describe as a genocide. From diplomatic ruptures and public condemnations to calls for economic embargoes and legal accountability, Latin American countries—led by progressive governments and driven by a powerful sense of moral and historical responsibility—have taken bold positions against Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Brazil, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s campaign in Gaza. Lula, known for his long-standing support for Palestinian self-determination, has accused Israel of genocide and likened its actions to the Holocaust—statements that led to his being declared “persona non grata” by the Israeli government.

On the economic front, the pressure is growing from within. On May 25, the National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) and the United Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) sent an open letter to President Lula, demanding an immediate halt to Brazilian crude oil exports to Israel. The unions argued that Brazil, having exported approximately 2.7 million barrels of crude oil to Israel in 2024 alone, was indirectly fueling the Israeli war machine and complicit in crimes against humanity.

Further intensifying Brazil’s position, the government condemned, “in the strongest terms,” the Israeli announcement on 29 May of 22 new settlements in the West Bank. Citing a July 2024 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which deemed Israel’s continued presence in the occupied territories unlawful, Brazil reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, including Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

A separate civil society campaign has also gained momentum. More than 200 Brazilian public figures—including politicians, jurists, academics, and artists—signed a letter urging the government to cut diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel, impose a bilateral military and energy embargo, and revoke the existing free trade agreement. The letter calls on Brazil to “set an example” of international law compliance, especially as it assumes leadership roles in UN legal initiatives around Palestinian statehood.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has similarly taken decisive steps in confronting Israeli policies. During his annual address to the National Congress, Boric labeled Israel’s actions in Gaza as “genocide and ethnic cleansing.” He reaffirmed Chile’s moral obligation to stand with the victims of such atrocities: “We must not forget or stop feeling that pain, because it is human, just as we are human.”

Backing his words with policy, Boric recalled Chile’s ambassador to Israel, withdrew the country’s military attachés, and suspended Israel’s participation in the upcoming FIDAE air show, a major defence and aerospace exhibition.

This growing alignment between state and civil society is evident in the actions of Nelson Hadad, a prominent lawyer and former ambassador, who submitted a petition at La Moneda Palace urging the Chilean government to sever all diplomatic, commercial, and military ties with Israel. The letter, supported by over a thousand citizens, argued that condemnation alone is insufficient. “It is not possible to maintain ties with a state that flagrantly violates the UN Charter and international humanitarian law,” Hadad stated, emphasising the massive civilian toll in Gaza—over 54,000 Palestinians dead, mostly women and children.

In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro has been one of the most outspoken leaders on the issue. He has repeatedly called Israel’s actions “genocide,” drawing parallels between Gaza and Auschwitz, a move that has sparked both domestic debate and international attention. Colombia recalled its ambassador to Israel and has signaled a broader reevaluation of its relationship with the state.

Petro’s stance aligns with a broader pivot in Colombia’s foreign policy—one that challenges traditional allegiances and aims to position the country as a voice for justice and human rights in global affairs.

While Mexico has condemned the violence and called for humanitarian access, its response has been more restrained. The government has not employed language such as “genocide” and has avoided taking actions that might compromise its delicate diplomatic positioning between the Global South and its close economic ties to the United States.

What unites these responses is a deeper historical and ideological commitment to anti-colonialism, sovereignty, and human rights. Latin America’s solidarity with Palestine is not new; it is rooted in shared histories of oppression and resistance. Across the region, public opinion strongly supports the Palestinian cause, with mass mobilisations and pro-Palestinian demonstrations taking place from Buenos Aires to Bogotá.

Moreover, the region’s governments are increasingly aligning their foreign policies with the growing body of international law—including the ICJ’s rulings—demanding accountability from Israel.

