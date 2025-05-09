Bolivia denounces Netanyahu’s Gaza campaign as a ‘massive invasion’

The Bolivian government has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s newly announced military campaign in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a “massive invasion” and a grave violation of human rights. In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 6 May, Bolivia reiterated its long-standing support for the Palestinian people and called on the international community to take urgent action.

“Bolivia expresses its strongest condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of a new massive invasion of the Gaza Strip, once again committing a flagrant violation of human rights,” the official statement read.

The announcement from Israel, made earlier this week, outlines a plan to intensify its military operations by occupying and retaining territories within Gaza. The plan also includes displacing the Palestinian population further south and restricting access to aid — moves that Bolivia argues could constitute violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

As Israel pursues its newly announced strategy — which reportedly includes prolonged territorial occupation and limiting Hamas’s access to aid, Bolivia warned that any expanded operation in Gaza under the current conditions of blockade and forced displacement would perpetuate Israel’s failure to comply with international law. “We reiterate our call to the international community to act urgently in defense of peace, human dignity, and respect for international law,” the Foreign Ministry concluded.

President Luis Arce’s administration reaffirmed Bolivia’s “commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinian people” and advocated for “a political, just, and lasting solution based on the full recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.”

This recent condemnation builds on Bolivia’s firm stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza. In October 2023, the Arce government formally severed diplomatic ties with Israel, citing the Israeli military campaign as “aggressive and disproportionate.”

This decision was made in response to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the conflict, which has led to significant civilian casualties and displacement of Palestinians. Bolivia also announced plans to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned Israel’s treatment of international actors providing assistance.

As the crisis deepens, Bolivia’s calls for global intervention highlight a growing divide in international responses to the conflict and the urgent need for a diplomatic resolution.

Bolivia has long been an outspoken supporter of Palestinian statehood. It officially recognized Palestine as a sovereign state in 2010 and has consistently advocated for its full inclusion in the United Nations. Diplomatic relations between Bolivia and Israel have been severed multiple times over the years, notably in 2009 under then-President Evo Morales, and again in 2023, each time in response to Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani stated that Bolivia was “in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip.” Minister of the Presidency María Nela Prada emphasized that Israel’s actions amounted to “crimes against humanity” and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.