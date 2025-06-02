Middle East Monitor
PSG fans demand end to Gaza genocide 

June 2, 2025 at 2:45 pm

Fans of PSG show the political message Stop Genocide in Gaza during the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. [EyesWideOpen/Getty Images]

In a show of support for Palestine, fans of the French club Paris Saint-Germain raised a banner calling for an end to the massacres in the Gaza Strip during the team’s match against Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday.

During the match, a large banner raised by PSG fans read, “Stop the genocide in Gaza”.

Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain fans also marched in the German city of Munich, where the match was held, in protest of the genocide in Gaza.

In the same context, the French Interior Ministry announced yesterday that police arrested more than 500 people during celebrations of PSG’s victory in the Champions League. Two people were reportedly killed and 192 others injured.

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and its suburbs on Saturday evening after Paris Saint-Germain crushed Inter Milan 5-0 to claim their first Champions League title, but subsequent clashes with police almost overshadowed the celebrations.

