PSG fans demand end to Gaza genocide 

In a show of support for Palestine, fans of the French club Paris Saint-Germain raised a banner calling for an end to the massacres in the Gaza Strip during the team’s match against Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday.

During the match, a large banner raised by PSG fans read, “Stop the genocide in Gaza”.

A powerful message from PSG fans during tonight’s Champions League final. “Stop the genocide in Gaza” pic.twitter.com/bO7zppVnYV — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) May 31, 2025

Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain fans also marched in the German city of Munich, where the match was held, in protest of the genocide in Gaza.

In the same context, the French Interior Ministry announced yesterday that police arrested more than 500 people during celebrations of PSG’s victory in the Champions League. Two people were reportedly killed and 192 others injured.

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and its suburbs on Saturday evening after Paris Saint-Germain crushed Inter Milan 5-0 to claim their first Champions League title, but subsequent clashes with police almost overshadowed the celebrations.