US Muslim group condemns Israeli ‘aid concentration sites’ in Gaza as ‘killing zones’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Monday what it described as Israeli “aid concentration sites” in Gaza, calling them “killing zones” after reports of Israeli army killing Palestinians and many injured while seeking humanitarian aid, Anadolu reports.

“These ‘aid’ concentration sites – in which a handful of desperate people are given starvation rations as a cruel publicity stunt designed to deflect attention from Israel’s forced starvation campaign – are in reality ‘killing zones’ for that state’s machine of death and destruction,” said a statement by CAIR.

Describing the incident as “pure evil, operating with impunity and with the world’s silence,” the US Muslim group stressed that “the genocide must stop and the Palestinian people must be recognized as human beings deserving freedom and justice on their own land.”

READ: Former US State Department spokesman says Israel ‘without a doubt’ committed war crimes in Gaza

Last month, CAIR denounced Israeli-American backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which bypasses UN agencies, calling “completely insufficient, psychotic PR stunt.”

Nearly 50 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 wounded Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians seeking aid in al-Mawasi, west of Rafah, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Gaza’s government media office said at least 52 Palestinians killed and 340 injured since Israel’s aid mechanism began May 27.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s population.

READ: Hamas slams Israel MK’s order to ban Muslim call to prayer from mosques