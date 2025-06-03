Middle East Monitor
3 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza, army says

June 3, 2025 at 9:33 am

Soldiers stand near an Israeli flag as they receive a briefing near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 5, 2024 in Southern Israel, Israel. [Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images]

Three Israeli occupation soldiers have been killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said today according to Reuters.

The soldiers’ deaths were announced hours after Hamas’ armed wing said its fighters were engaging in “fierce clashes” with Israeli occupation forces in the north of the territory.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in October 2023 and has killed more than 54,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since, in what rights groups and the UN have warned is genocide being orchestrated with Western backing.

Much of the population now lives in shelters in makeshift camps having been displaced numerous times and Israel decimates the enclave and levels homes.

