German chancellor vows to turn away asylum seekers at borders despite court ruling

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today said his country would continue to reject asylum seekers at the borders despite a court ruling that called this decision unlawful.

“Until the situation at the external borders is significantly improved with the help of new European rules, we will have to maintain controls at the internal borders,” Merz said at a conference in Berlin.

“Yesterday, we saw a preliminary ruling from the Berlin Administrative Court, which may further restrict the scope for maneuver. But the scope is still there. We know that we can still reject applications,” he added.

Merz emphasised that his government will adhere to EU law.

“We will, of course, do so within the framework of existing European law. And we will do so, also to protect public safety and order in our country and to protect cities and municipalities from being overwhelmed. This is a task we continue to face,” the chancellor said.

The Berlin Administrative Court said in an emergency ruling yesterday that the rejection of asylum seekers at border controls on German territory is unlawful.

Asylum seekers may not be turned away without following the so-called Dublin procedure, the court argued.

The present case involved two men and a woman from Somalia who were travelling by train from Poland to Germany. On 9 May, they were checked by the Federal Police at Frankfurt (Oder) train station. After applying for asylum, they were returned to Poland the same day.

According to the court, the Federal Police justified the rejection by citing entry from a safe third country.

The concerned individuals appealed against this decision in summary proceedings before the administrative court, while the court said the decisions were final.

According to an unnamed court spokeswoman, this is the first court decision regarding the new regulations introduced by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who ordered an intensification of border controls just hours after taking office in early May.

As part of the new centre-right-wing coalition agreement between the Christian Democratic Union and its sister party, the Christian Social Union, and their junior partner, the Social Democratic Party, it was agreed that “in coordination with our European neighbours, we will also reject asylum seekers at our common borders.”

Last year, 229,751 people applied for asylum in Germany for the first time. This was around 100,000 fewer first-time asylum applications compared to the previous year. The main countries of origin currently include Syria and Afghanistan.

Germany has been carrying out temporary checks at all land borders since 16 September, 2024, as part of the fight against irregular migration.