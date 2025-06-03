Iran FM stresses non-interference in Lebanon’s affairs during visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut this morning for an official visit, emphasising Tehran’s policy of non-interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

“In the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we prioritise neighbouring countries and friends in the region,” Araghchi told reporters upon arrival at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

“Our relations with Lebanon are historical, deeply rooted, and have always been friendly based on mutual respect,” he added.

The top diplomat underlined Iran’s continued support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“A friendly country supports its friends in Lebanon, but this doesn’t mean interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs. And, no country has the right to interfere in the affairs of any state in this region,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian minister said he will meet with Lebanon’s top leadership, including President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji during his trip.