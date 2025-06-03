Iran says to respond to US nuclear proposal ‘in coming days’

Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Tehran will respond to a recent US proposal on the Iranian nuclear program “in the coming days,” Anadolu reports.

“The US proposal contains many ambiguities and questions,” Abbas Araghchi said during a book signing event in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“Many issues in this proposal are unclear,” he added in statements carried by Iranian media.

Araghchi, who leads Iran’s negotiating team in the Oman-mediated indirect talks with the US, reiterated that Tehran will not compromise on uranium enrichment within its territory.

“Continuing enrichment on Iranian soil is our red line,” he said. “This is a reality that all countries have accepted. Enrichment has now become a matter of national pride and honor for Iranians.”

On Saturday, the top Iranian diplomat said that Iran will respond to the US proposal “appropriately” and “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran.”

Iran and the US resumed nuclear diplomacy in April, with Oman acting as mediator. Since then, they have held five rounds in Muscat and Rome and are expected to meet for a sixth round, but its place remains unclear as of yet.

Uranium enrichment has emerged as a key sticking point in the ongoing negotiations, with the US calling for its dismantling while Iran insisting the program will continue.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier said that he does not expect talks with the US to yield results and asserted that Iran “needs no one’s permission” to enrich uranium.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a new nuclear agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Washington withdrew in 2018.

