Israel will ‘regret’ striking nuclear facilities: Iran

Iran yesterday warned that Israel will “regret” any attack on the country’s nuclear facilities.

“Any threat against peaceful nuclear installations is a gross violation of international law,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelattay.

“If Israel commits such a mistake, it will be the one to regret it,” he added.

The Iranian minister accused Western powers of applying double standards regarding nuclear issues in the Middle East region.

“Unfortunately, we have seen both official and unofficial Israeli figures threatening to use nuclear weapons in Gaza, yet the West has ignored these threats,” Araghchi said. “At the same time, they continue to pressure Iran over its peaceful nuclear program.”

The top diplomat reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program remains “peaceful”, emphasising that Tehran is ready to provide assurances to any concerned party.

“We have nothing to hide in this regard. Our nuclear program is peaceful, and all our activities are peaceful. Uranium enrichment is a major scientific achievement attained by our scientists and with great sacrifice from the Iranian people,” he stated.

“We neither seek nuclear weapons nor aspire to acquire them. At the same time, we will not relinquish our natural rights in this field. Therefore, no peaceful nuclear activity – particularly enrichment – can be suspended.”

Araghchi also urged the UN nuclear watchdog (IAEA) to resist political pressure.

“The agency must remain technical and independent,” he said, accusing certain countries of trying to misuse the IAEA to escalate tensions with Iran.

“We hope the agency does not fall into this trap.”

A recent IAEA report indicated that Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity has increased by nearly 50 per cent, reaching 408.6 kilograms, an amount the UN nuclear watchdog says could be sufficient for nine nuclear weapons if enriched further.

The IAEA findings emerged as indirect negotiations continued between Tehran and Washington to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Iranian minister said Tehran will respond to a US proposal regarding Iran’s nuclear activities “appropriately, and based on the principles and rights of the Iranian people.”

“There can be no agreement unless it respects Iran’s right to enrichment,” he stressed.

Araghchi met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo early yesterday, but no details have been issued about the talks.

The Iranian minister, who is also Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, arrived in Cairo on Sunday as part of a regional tour that also includes Lebanon.

