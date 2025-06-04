German foreign minister confronted by pro-Palestinian activist in parliament

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was interrupted in parliament Wednesday by a pro-Palestinian protester who shouted accusations from the visitors’ gallery, Anadolu reports.

As Wadephul answered a question regarding the situation in Gaza, a woman began yelling “You have blood on your hands” and “Freedom for Palestine.”

She was forcibly removed by parliament’s security personnel.

Separately, Bundestag President Julia Klockner ordered Left Party lawmaker Cansin Kokturk to leave the plenary hall for wearing a T-shirt that bore the word “Palestine.”

While Germany remains one of Israel’s closest allies, it has in recent weeks voiced stronger criticism of Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive and blockade in Gaza.

