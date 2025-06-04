Germany vows to continue sending arms to Israel

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul pledged additional arms deliveries to Israel on Wednesday, ahead of his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar’s visit to Berlin, Anadolu reports.

“Germany will continue to support the state of Israel, including with arms deliveries,” Wadephul said during a question-and-answer session in the parliament, known as the Bundestag.

Responding to a corresponding question from the opposition Green party, the minister said the coalition stands united with Israel.

The fact that German policy is also guided by international humanitarian law “applies to all policy areas, including, of course, arms deliveries,” he added.

When asked what impact this would have on arms export policy, the minister again referred to the Federal Security Council, which meets in secret and decides on arms deliveries.​​​​​​​

A narrow majority of German citizens support suspending arms deliveries to Israel in light of the Gaza war, according to a survey released Tuesday by the opinion research institute Insa.

READ: German foreign minister confronted by pro-Palestinian activist in parliament

Based on the opinion poll, 58% of respondents supported a temporary halt to arms deliveries. Some 22% disagreed, and an almost equally large proportion (19%) could not or did not want to answer the question.

There is currently a heated debate in Germany over arms deliveries to Israel, particularly in light of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, with many world leaders describing the daily killings of Palestinians as genocidal.

Wadephul recently announced a review of German arms exports to Israel. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, however, advocated continuing arms exports at the agreed volume.

Germany said on Monday that it has approved nearly half a billion euros’ worth of weapons sales to Israel since October 2023.

From Oct. 7, 2023, to May 13, 2025, Germany issued export licenses for arms deliveries to Israel totaling €485.1 million (approximately $554.3 million), according to the government’s response to a question in parliament from the Left Party.

The approved exports include a broad range of military equipment, including weapons systems, ammunition, radar and communication devices, and parts for armored vehicles.

The government said it had provided only limited information about the nature of the exports, citing a Federal Constitutional Court ruling that restricts the disclosure of details that could reveal Israel’s current military capabilities or needs. Revealing such information could damage Germany’s foreign relations, it said.

Last week, Wadephul said Berlin may review and potentially restrict future arms exports to Israel in light of the country’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

At least 54,470 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the strip’s Health Ministry said Monday.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,201 people and injured nearly 12,652 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UN says no hospitals functioning in North Gaza as Israeli access denials stall Gaza aid efforts