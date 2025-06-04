Iran FM visits grave of Hezbollah slain leader, ascertain Israel’s defeat 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited on Tuesday the grave of Hezbollah former Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated last year in an Israeli airstrike.

Speaking at Nasrallah’s tomb, Araghchi said Israel’s defeat is inevitable.

The Iranian top diplomat praised the late Hezbollah leader saying he had dedicated his life to the struggle against the Israeli occupation and achieved victories for Lebanon.

“With his tireless efforts, Nasrallah liberated the land of southern Lebanon from the Zionist occupiers, sacrificing his precious life for this sacred cause” he added.

Earlier, during his visit to Beirut, Araghchi announced the publication of his book, “The Power of Negotiation”.

During a meeting, he affirmed that Iran is ready to build trust with the international community and provide the necessary guarantees to ensure that its nuclear program is not used for military purposes, emphasising that enrichment will not be directed toward producing a nuclear weapon.

He also pointed out that Iran’s possession of defensive capabilities and the development of its nuclear program are what made it a party to be reckoned with in negotiations, stressing that Tehran did not possess this capability, there would be no reason to negotiate with it.

The minister revealed that Tehran had received a proposal from the American side, which he described as “vague and highly ambiguous”, noting that a response would be forthcoming within days, in a manner consistent with Iranian interests.

He also emphasised that Iran will continue uranium enrichment, adding that the Tehran reactor produces vital medicines for approximately one million Iranians and that its operation cannot be halted.