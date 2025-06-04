Israel’s Dystopian Aid Trap | Palestine This Week With Mouin Rabbani

This week’s show opens with a discussion on “Israel’s dystopian aid trap,” as Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani examine the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—an initiative critics say is less about aid and more about engineering chaos, displacement, and colonial domination. The episode highlights the recent killing of over 30 Palestinians near an aid distribution site in Rafah and growing evidence that Israeli-backed criminal gangs, not Hamas, are looting aid.

The conversation then shifts to the murky and increasingly contradictory ceasefire negotiations. Drawing on reporting from Drop Site News and other sources, the show interrogates the competing claims over what Hamas and Israel actually agreed to. In a striking revelation, it emerges that Hamas had agreed to step aside and allow a technocratic Palestinian government to take over governance in Gaza—yet it was Israel that removed this clause from the deal, seemingly preferring Hamas remain in place.

The episode then turns to Israel’s decision to block a delegation of Arab foreign ministers, including representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, from visiting the Palestinian Authority.

The episode closes with a look at rising global resistance, from the Freedom Flotilla joined by Greta Thunberg to the Sarajevo Declaration’s call to confront Zionist domination and uphold international law. In a stark reversal, former US official Matthew Miller—who once defended Israel’s actions—now concedes the state has “without doubt” committed war crimes.

WATCH: Israel’s PR Campaign for Genocide Collapses | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani