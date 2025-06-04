‘Red Line for Palestine’: Protesters demand arms embargo against Israel as they surround UK parliament

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside parliament in London to demand the government stop arming Israel and sanction Tel Aviv as part of a new action called a “Red Line for Palestine,” Anadolu reports.

Several MPs and celebrities joined the “Red Line for Palestine” around the building when the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session was underway at the House of Commons.

Protesters chanted: “Stop arming Israel” and “Full embargo now” as international criticism mounts about Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip and restrictions on humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Also, a big banner that read, “Starving children is a red line,” was held by protesters near parliament.

British actor Khalid Abdalla said the action showed that the “government is complicit in this genocide.”

John McDonnell, MP for Hayes and Harlington, termed the demonstration as “fundamentally important,” saying thousands attended the protest to demand the government condemn the genocide in Gaza.

READ: US warns UK, France against recognising Palestinian State

Ben Jamal, director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), one of the organizers of the rally, said the group is forming a red line around parliament to demand “our government sanction Israel for its crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Early Wednesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the recent Israeli offensive as “appalling, counterproductive, and intolerable.”

A poll revealed Wednesday that a vast majority of the British public supports a full arms embargo and sanctions against Israel.

At least 54,607 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.​​​​​​​

READ: Large number of child amputees arrive at hospitals daily in Gaza: UK doctor