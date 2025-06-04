Spanish artists boycott Israel-linked festivals over its genocide action in Gaza

Spanish artists have announced their boycott of several festivals hosted in Spain this summer due to Israeli sponsorship or partnerships, in protest against the ongoing genocide committed by Tel Aviv in the Gaza Strip.

At the Sónar music festival, scheduled to take place in Barcelona from 12 to 14 June, 28 Spanish artists declared they would not take part in the event, in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

The artists explained their withdrawal was prompted by the involvement of KKR, a co-organiser of the festival. The company is an investment firm known to have links to the construction of illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Meanwhile, Sónar issued a statement on its official website, affirming that it “strongly condemns the genocide suffered by the Palestinian people” and that it maintains “a clear stance regarding human rights”.