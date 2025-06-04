Turkish president, Omani sultan discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq over phone on Wednesday, discussing bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues, according to a statement by Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said cooperation between Turkiye and Oman has been strengthening in all areas and that efforts to further enhance bilateral relations will continue.

The Turkish president also extended his greetings to the sultan for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice which will begin on Friday.

Earlier, the Turkish president spoke to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

