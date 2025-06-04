Unidentified drone causes panic among Madleen activists

An unidentified drone caused panic among activists on board the Madleen ship, which is part of the humanitarian organisation Freedom Flotilla Coalition, before the group later confirmed it belonged to the Greek coastguard.

The incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. while the vessel was sailing approximately 68 kilometres off the Greek territorial waters. Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, the team leader on the ship, appeared in a video released shortly afterwards, alongside Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, issuing an urgent appeal after spotting the drone.

Avila said the crew put on life jackets and raised their alert level to the maximum, adding that the alarm bell would be sounded if the vessel came under attack.

French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan launched a distress call in a post on X, saying that a drone had flown over the Freedom Flotilla ship and that those on board were preparing for a possible attack and were in need of support.

However, the coalition later issued a statement confirming that the drone belonged to the Greek coastguard and reassured that all activists on board the Madleen were safe.

Earlier, United Nations experts had called for a safe passage to be secured for the Madleen, which set sail on Sunday from the coast of Sicily, Italy. The ship carries activists from various countries, along with essential medical supplies, food, and children’s items destined for the Gaza Strip.

READ: 41% of kidney patients in Gaza have died