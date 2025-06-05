3 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital courtyard

Three Palestinian journalists were killed and several others injured this morning in what Palestinian officials described as a targeted Israeli attack on the courtyard of Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

According to medical sources at Al-Maqassed, an Israeli drone fired directly at the hospital’s outdoor area, killing three journalists and wounding numerous others, including civilians and members of the press.

The journalists killed in the bombing were identified as Suleiman Hajjaj of Palestine Today TV, photographer Ismail Badah, and Samir Al-Rifai of Shams News Agency. Photographer Ahmed Qalja was among those wounded in the attack.

Fadel Naim, director of Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, confirmed in a press statement that this marks the eighth Israeli attack on the hospital since the beginning of the genocidal war on Gaza, warning that the hospital is struggling under immense pressure following the destruction and shutdown of many other medical facilities across the Strip.

The killing of the three journalists raises the death toll of media professionals martyred since the beginning of the Israeli genocide in October 2023 to 224.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Protection Centre (PJPC) labelled Gaza as “the most dangerous place in the world for journalists,” noting that the Israeli occupation forces have killed on average one journalist every three days.

