After US veto, Palestine warns Israeli war on Gaza won’t bring security, stability

Palestine said today that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza will not bring security or stability, after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

“The continued genocidal war in Gaza, settler terrorism in the West Bank…and the use of the US veto in the UN Security Council will not bring security or stability to anyone,” Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said in a statement cited by the state news agency Wafa.

He warned that the US veto will encourage Israel “to continue its aggression and crimes.”

He called for immediate humanitarian access to Gaza and Palestinian self-determination under international law.

READ: Gaza security service warns mercenaries are located east of Rafah

“What is required now is to force the [Israeli] occupation to stop its war and aggressions in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and pressure it to comply with international legitimacy resolutions,” Abu Rudeina said.

Yesterday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

Slovenia proposed the draft resolution on behalf of the Security Council’s ten elected members – Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Pakistan, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Slovenia – and received 14 votes.

The US previously vetoed four Security Council draft resolutions that called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, marking yesterday’s resolution the fifth veto.

READ: Hamas: US veto enables Israel to continue war crimes against Gaza civilians