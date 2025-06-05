German FM tells Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul criticised Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip at a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in Berlin today, again calling for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into the enclave, Reuters reports.

“That is also the prevailing international law,” he said.

Wadephul also decried the Israeli government’s announcement that it would allow 22 more settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying it threatened the two-state solution further.

He also expressed concerns about drone and rocket attacks against Israel by Iran and Yemen’s Houthis, as well as Israeli captives still being held in Gaza.

The European Union should maintain its pact governing political and economic ties with Israel, which was placed under review last month due to the situation in Gaza, he added.

Germany would continue to deliver weapons to Israel, he added, saying the country had the right to defend itself.

New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Israel this year in a show of the countries’ ties, added Wadephul.

