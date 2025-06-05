Israel recovers bodies of 2 captives in Gaza, PM says

Israel’s occupation army recovered the bodies of two captives, Judi Weinstein-Haggai and Gad Haggai, who were held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, according to Reuters.

The Israeli occupation army said in a statement that the bodies of the husband and wife were recovered in a special operation in the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip.

Following the recovery of two bodies, 56 captives are still held in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to be alive, according to Israeli estimates.

The Israeli government had rejected numerous deals that would have involved the release of all Israeli captives held in Gaza in return for ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal from the Strip, and the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The families of Israeli captives claim Netanyahu has continued the bombing campaign in Gaza in an effort to save his political career as far-right members of his coalition have threatened to quit if the war is brought to an end. The continuation of the bombing has also meant that court cases in which Netanyahu faces charges of corruption have been temporarily suspended.

