Israeli officer promoted despite ordering strike on Palestinian civilians waving white flags

The Israeli occupation army has promoted a lieutenant colonel who allegedly ordered troops to open fire on Palestinian civilians waving white flags in Gaza, according to a report published by Haaretz yesterday.

The newspaper said that testimonies from soldiers under the officer’s command revealed he had issued lethal fire orders against unarmed Palestinian civilians during recent military operations, despite them posing no threat and clearly displaying white flags – a universally recognised symbol of surrender.

The report has raised concerns among human rights observers and legal experts who argue that such actions could constitute a violation of international law, especially in the context of armed conflict involving civilians.