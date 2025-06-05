Khamenei rejects US proposal on nuclear issue

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, yesterday rejected the United States’ proposal for a new nuclear agreement.

Khamenei said the US offer was “completely” against the Islamic Republic’s principles of self-reliance. Addressing President Donald Trump, he said: “Who are you to tell Tehran whether it can enrich uranium or not?” He added that the US proposal “goes against our national independence.”

His remarks were in response to a report published by the New York Times on Tuesday, which stated that the Trump administration had proposed a temporary deal to Iran. The proposal would allow Iran to continue enriching uranium at low levels, while the US, in cooperation with other countries, would develop a coordinated plan to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In his statement, Khamenei said: “The American proposal on the nuclear issue completely contradicts the slogan ‘We can’, which is a key principle in our country’s independence.”