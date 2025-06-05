Polls show majority in Israel back early elections

A recent poll has shown that the majority of Israelis back early elections and reject ultra-Orthodox parties joining the government, while a new party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would come first if elections were held today.

According to the poll conducted by Israel’s Channel 12 yesterday, 57 per cent of Israelis support dissolving the Knesset and holding early elections, while 33 per cent oppose the move.

As for the leadership of the Likud Party, 65 per cent of voters who support the current coalition believe Benjamin Netanyahu should continue to lead the party in the next elections. However, 23 per cent disagree with this view.

When asked about the most important issue that upcoming elections should focus on, 43 per cent of respondents said the failures on 7 October 2023 were the top concern. Another 20 per cent pointed to the crisis in the judicial system, while 17 per cent mentioned the military conscription law, and nine per cent referred to the Iranian file. Eleven per cent said they were unsure.

On the question of whether ultra-Orthodox parties should be part of the next government coalition, 55 per cent of those surveyed said they were against it, while 33 per cent supported their inclusion.