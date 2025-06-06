Middle East Monitor
Eid prayers on the ruins of destroyed homes and mosques in Gaza City

Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem marked the Eid al-Adha on Friday amid continuing Israeli bombardment, military raids, and heavy restrictions.

June 6, 2025 at 7:39 pm

Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem marked the Eid al-Adha on Friday amid continuing Israeli bombardment, military raids, and heavy restrictions, on June 06, 2025.[Mohammad Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Eid prayers on the ruins of destroyed homes and mosques in Gaza City on June 06, 2025.[Mohammad Asad/Middle East Monitor]

