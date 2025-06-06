Middle East Monitor
Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi crown prince discuss regional, global issues

June 6, 2025 at 4:05 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he attends Extraordinary Joint Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2024. [Turkish Presidency - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over a phone call, Anadolu reports.

Reiterating Turkiye’s continued support for Palestine in every avenue, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the Western countries’ decision to lift sanctions against Syria, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan also congratulated bin Salman on the success of the Hajj season this year, while also extending his greetings to the Saudi crown prince on Eid al-Adha.

