Turkish President Erdogan, Saudi crown prince discuss regional, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues over a phone call, Anadolu reports.

Reiterating Turkiye’s continued support for Palestine in every avenue, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the Western countries’ decision to lift sanctions against Syria, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan also congratulated bin Salman on the success of the Hajj season this year, while also extending his greetings to the Saudi crown prince on Eid al-Adha.

