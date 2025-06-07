At least 65 Palestinians killed, 100 more injured as Israel continues attacks on Gaza on 2nd day of Eid

Beginning early Saturday, Israeli air strikes and gunfire killed at least 65 Palestinians and injured around 100 more in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources, Anadolu reports.

Medical sources told Anadolu that on day two of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, at least 15 Palestinians, including six children, were killed and over 50 others injured when Israeli warplanes struck a residential home with two missiles in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

Rescue teams on the ground fear that the death toll will rise to more than 30, as many people are still missing and possibly trapped under the rubble.

Twelve people, including four members of a single family, were killed and over 40 others wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Seven more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house sheltering displaced people west of Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were killed when Israeli artillery targeted a group of civilians in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza.

Three others were killed in an air strike targeting a civilian gathering in the Abu Shrekh area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp.

Another three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in a separate strike on a house near the Al-Mujayda fuel station in the same area.

A medical official at Nasser Hospital reported that six people were killed when an Israeli drone struck the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis.

Elsewhere in Khan Younis, a separate drone strike in the al-Amal neighborhood killed one person and wounded another.

Eight more Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a group of civilians in the Jabalia al-Nazla area, medical sources told Anadolu.

Two more people were killed in another Israeli strike that hit the al-Faluja area of Jabalia, the same sources added.

Separately, six Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution center west of Rafah. Several others were injured.

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to access humanitarian aid under a controversial new system since May 27 has risen to 115, with more than 580 wounded and nine still missing, according to a tally by Anadolu based on Palestinian sources.

On Friday alone, the first day of Eid al-Adha, 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes and shelling across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

With two Eids (major Muslim holidays) per year under the Muslim calendar system, this is the fourth Eid for Gazans since October 2023, when Israel launched a genocidal war which has killed nearly 54,800 Palestinians, created famine conditions, and left the enclave all but uninhabitable.

