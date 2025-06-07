Death toll in Gaza nears 54,800 as Israel continues genocidal war on Palestinians during Eid al-Adha

At least 54,772 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A ministry statement said that 95 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 48 hours, while 304 people were injured, taking the total number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 125,834.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,497 people and injured 13,793 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

