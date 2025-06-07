Hamas warns Israeli army of heavier losses ahead in Gaza

The military wing of Hamas warned on Friday that Israeli army’s recent losses in Khan Younis and Jabalia are merely a preview of what awaits its forces throughout the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“The losses suffered by the occupation army today in Khan Younis (south) and Jabalia (north) are just a continuation of a series of high-level operations,” Abu Obaida, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement, emphasizing that “this is a model of what the occupation forces will face wherever they are present.”

Addressing Israelis, he urged them to pressure their leadership to stop the war in Gaza, “or prepare to receive more of their sons in coffins.”

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and five others injured on Friday morning in an explosion at a building in the Bani Suheila neighborhood of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, the military said.

READ: 4 Israeli soldiers killed, 5 injured in southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reports

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades on Thursday said its fighters carried out a “complex ambush” at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in Israeli military casualties.

Three Israeli soldiers were killed and two others injured during operations in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced Tuesday morning.

According to a military statement, the soldiers died Monday evening when an explosive device detonated near their vehicle in Jabalia.

Israel has continued its offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians, creating conditions of famine and rendering the enclave uninhabitable.

READ: Israel orders evacuation of several neighborhoods in northern Gaza on Eid’s 1st day with plan to bomb