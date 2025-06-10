Hamas calls for halting operations at suspicious Israel- led aid distribution “death” traps in Gaza

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas has accused the Israeli occupation forces of committing ongoing massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, and described the “American-Israeli aid centers” as having turned into “death traps”, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, the movement said dozens of civilians, including women and children, were killed in the past hours as a result of intense shelling targeting residential neighbourhoods and inhabited homes across the Gaza Strip. At least ten civilians were killed and dozens more were injured on Monday morning after the Israeli army targeted hungry civilians near two aid distribution centers west of Rafah and south of Gaza City.

Hamas described the Israeli crimes as organized killings under a “false humanitarian cover”, explaining that the Israeli occupation is exploiting “aid distribution centers” to lure civilians into buffer zones under its full military control, then targeting them with live ammunition. “This is a full-fledged war crime that adds to the occupation’s long record of violations” it added.

Hamas affirmed that the Israeli occupation’s crimes against the Palestinians including starvation, killing, and exploitation of aid; constitute war crimes and genocide committed publicly and in full view of the world.

It held the international community responsible for the continuation of these atrocities without accountability.

The movement stressed that the Israeli ongoing genocidal war against the Palestinians for more than twenty months represents a stain on humanity and places the international community before an urgent legal and moral obligation to isolate Israel and prosecute its leaders and bring them to justice for their crimes against humanity.

In conclusion, Hamas called for an independent international investigation into the occupation’s crimes and for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli occupation leaders to be brought to justice.

