Iran threatens to target Israeli nuclear sites, military infrastructure if attacked

Iran announced on Monday that it has secret documents related to Israeli nuclear facilities and projects. The documents, according to Tehran, would enable it to strike Israeli nuclear sites and both economic and military infrastructure if its own nuclear facilities come under attack.

In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said Iranian intelligence had acquired a large volume of confidential data, including thousands of documents concerning Israeli nuclear projects and facilities.

The statement described the operation as “a major intelligence success”, adding that “the classified documents obtained will allow Tehran to immediately respond to any potential Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in a way that fully matches the nature of the aggression.”

It further warned that “Tehran will target Israel’s secret nuclear sites and its economic and military infrastructure in the event of any aggression.”

On 7 June, Iranian state television cited intelligence sources as saying that Iran’s security services had seized “thousands of classified documents” believed to belong to the Israeli intelligence service, including data about nuclear installations.

The report stated that the operation took several months, and that the documents are still being examined and analysed.

Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, said the documents include sensitive information about Israel’s nuclear programme and its connections with the United States, European countries, and other international actors.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said during a press conference in Tehran that some of the documents show support from European countries for Israel’s nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said there is clear evidence that some of the agency’s confidential documents have fallen into Iran’s hands.