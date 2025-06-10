Israel issues demolition notices for 100 homes in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces on Monday evening issued demolition notices for more than 100 homes in Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

According to local sources, the Israeli army distributed a map showing the targeted homes across several neighbourhoods within the camp. The sources said the demolition process is expected to begin within 72 hours from the date the decision was issued.

The Israeli army had previously carried out demolition operations in parts of the camp, most recently in March, when more than 66 homes were destroyed.

Sources in Jenin said that the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has lasted for more than five months, has caused partial or complete damage to around 600 homes and facilities within the camp.

In a related development, Israeli forces continued their demolition of residential buildings in Tulkarm camp on Monday for the fourth consecutive day, as part of their wider assault on the city and its camp.