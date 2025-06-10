Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu’s “absolute victory” claim as a “lie”

Leader of the Israeli opposition Democrats Party, Yair Golan criticised on Monday the slogan of “absolute victory” used by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described it as a “lie”.

Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, told a press conference at the Knesset that Netanyahu’s “absolute victory” claim “carries no real military or political meaning. This is not a strategy, but propaganda”, Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

“The occupation of the Gaza Strip is not a security goal, but quite the opposite: it is a political move that weakens Israel’s security and puts hostages and IDF soldiers at risk” he added.

Golan has repeatedly called for a comprehensive agreement to return Israeli captives from Gaza in exchange for an end to the war.

Golan also called for replacing Netanyahu’s government, amid calls from the opposition to end the right-wing government and form a new one that would prioritise the return of Israeli captives from Gaza.