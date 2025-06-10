Over 300 UK Foreign Office staff told to consider resigning if they disagree with government’s Gaza policy

More than 300 UK Foreign Office staff, who voiced concerns about potential British “complicity” in Israel’s actions in Gaza, were told they could resign if they fundamentally disagreed with government policy, BBC reported on Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

This came, according to the BBC, after an internal letter sent to Foreign Secretary David Lammy last month criticized the UK’s continued arms sales to Israel and accused the Israeli government of a “stark… disregard for international law.”

The staff’s letter, dated May 16 and obtained by the BBC, highlighted Israel’s restrictions on aid to Gaza, the killing of 15 humanitarian workers in March, and settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Signatories, representing a broad range of Foreign Office roles in London and overseas, expressed fears that their roles in implementing policy could expose them to legal liability in future proceedings against the UK. This marks at least the fourth such letter from civil servants since late 2023, reflecting growing unease over the UK’s stance amid the rising civilian death toll in Gaza.

In a May 29 response, BBC reported, senior civil servants Sir Oliver Robbins and Nick Dyer acknowledged the staff’s concerns but emphasized that civil servants must deliver government policies “wholeheartedly” within legal bounds.

They suggested resignation as an “honourable course” for those with profound disagreements, prompting outrage among some signatories. One anonymous official told the BBC the response showed a “deep sense of disappointment” and a shrinking space for internal dissent.

The Foreign Office defended its position, stating it has systems for staff to raise concerns and that the government has “rigorously applied international law” in Gaza. Since taking office, the Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suspended about 30 of 350 arms export licenses to Israel, citing risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The UK also joined France and Canada on May 19 in threatening “concrete actions” if Israel does not halt its military offensive and lift aid restrictions.

Critics, including a former official who spoke anonymously to the BBC, called the Foreign Office’s response “obfuscation.”

The Foreign Office reiterated its commitment to impartial civil service advice and noted it has established a “Challenge Board” and listening sessions to address staff concerns.

However, the ongoing internal friction underscores the challenges facing the UK government as it navigates its Gaza policy amid international scrutiny and domestic dissent.

