AOHR UK calls for dissolution of the GHF and prosecution of its officials

The Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR UK) has called for the dissolution of the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The rights organisation said the circumstances and timing of the Foundation’s creation, outside the UN framework, and in close coordination with the Israeli army and security agencies, clearly indicate that its purpose is not the delivery of aid.

A statement by the AOHR said that it has now become clear that the real purpose of the Foundation is “to increase the starvation and humiliation of the population; contribute to the displacement of the Palestinians; increase their suffering; and even to kill them when they approach food parcel distribution sites.”

While the United Nations manages 400 distribution points throughout the enclave, the Gaza Foundation has established only four, all in the south, deliberately forcing people to migrate southward in search of food.

Since its establishment in February 2025 the Foundation has been mired in controversy. According to the AOHR its objective was “to undermine the role of the United Nations and its partner organisations, and to weaponise humanitarian aid in service of genocide.”

According to the rights organisation, “the involvement of the Foundation’s officials in war crimes is undeniable. Under international law, the distribution of humanitarian aid must remain independent of occupation forces.” This has evidently not been the case with regard to the Foundation.

Human rights organisations and UN humanitarian agencies have long questioned the competence and capability of the Foundation. Worse still, it has become clear that the entity was created to serve military objectives. Since the commencement of its operations at Tel Al-Sultan distribution centre in Rafah in May, hundreds of civilians were killed and injured by the occupation forces in the vicinity of the centre.

“The regularity of such shootings has made violence against aid seekers a tragically familiar scene. Yet, the Gaza Foundation has not taken any reasonable steps to correct the situation or withdraw from Gaza;” AOHR said.

In light of these tragic developments, the AOHR UK has called on the UK’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) to investigate David Babazian, who resides in the UK and is registered as the Geneva branch director, on charges of complicity in war crimes and for leading an institution that has weaponised humanitarian operations in service of the Israeli occupation.

The AOHR UK confirmed that it “is currently preparing a formal complaint to the Office of the Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, urging the opening of an investigation into the crimes committed by officials of the “Gaza Foundation” for their role as part of the Israeli army’s apparatus in the ongoing genocide in Gaza and their involvement in crimes of starvation, forced displacement, torture, and wilful killing.”