Global Coalition Against Occupation of Palestine urges Egypt to allow entry of ‘steadfastness convoy’

The Global Coalition Against Occupation of Palestine has called on Egyptian authorities to ease the entry of over 4,000 international activists from 54 countries, including a European parliamentary delegation, who plan to head to the city of Al-Arish and then to the Rafah crossing to take part in a peaceful sit-in on Sunday, 15 June 2025. The initiative is part of the Global March for Gaza.

In a statement, the coalition said this large-scale movement aims to demand an end to the ongoing blockade imposed on Gaza and to call for the immediate opening of crossings to deliver urgent food and medical aid to over two million Palestinians facing hunger and genocide amid continuing aggression by Israel.

The coalition added that enabling the mission of this international delegation would send a clear message that Egypt rejects the blockade and stands with the Palestinian people against occupation policies based on collective punishment, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement.

The statement also described this position as direct support for Egypt’s official stance, which opposes genocide and insists on preserving the unity of Palestinian land and population.

