Iran publishes classified documents on Israel nuclear site

Iran has published what it claims is classified information about Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

Iran accused the United States and European countries of being “partners and contractors” in Israel’s nuclear weapons program, in an intelligence statement published by pro-government media on Tuesday.

The information could not be independently verified at first.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry also accused its arch-foe Israel of deceiving the West with false reports about its nuclear program; indicating that the documents contained accurate information about secret Israeli sites and the names of scientists involved in nuclear projects, including foreigners.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the possession of nuclear weapons.

