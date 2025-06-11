Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Iran publishes classified documents on Israel nuclear site

June 11, 2025 at 2:10 pm

A picture taken on March 8, 2014 show a partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

A picture taken on March 8, 2014 show a partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]

Iran has published what it claims is classified information about Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

Iran accused the United States and European countries of being “partners and contractors” in Israel’s nuclear weapons program, in an intelligence statement published by pro-government media on Tuesday.

The information could not be independently verified at first.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry also accused its arch-foe Israel of deceiving the West with false reports about its nuclear program; indicating that the documents contained accurate information about secret Israeli sites and the names of scientists involved in nuclear projects, including foreigners.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied the possession of nuclear weapons. 

READ: Iran threatens to target Israeli nuclear sites, military infrastructure if attacked

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending