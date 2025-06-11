Mauritanian party calls for easing humanitarian convoy access to Gaza

The National Rally for Reform and Development party in Mauritania has called on Arab and Islamic governments to ease the passage of humanitarian convoys heading to the Gaza Strip, in order to help break the blockade and stop the Israeli aggression.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party—currently the second-largest political group in the Mauritanian parliament—expressed full support for popular and humanitarian initiatives backing Gaza. It also condemned Israel’s interception of the Madleen ship in international waters and its prevention of the vessel from delivering aid to Gaza.

The party said it was “closely following the global popular and humanitarian movement standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, through land and sea convoys joined by activists and supporters from various countries, expressing their rejection of the aggression and the unjust blockade imposed on Gaza for years.”

The opposition party urged the international community to take moral and legal responsibility “for the injustice and persecution facing the Palestinian people.”

It also praised the growing humanitarian awareness and all efforts aimed at supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people and providing them with aid in the face of Israel’s brutal war machine. The party commended the widespread participation by peoples in voicing their rejection of the blockade, starvation, and aggression.