Sudan army accuses Libya’s Haftar of supporting RSF border attacks

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have accused the eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of backing an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on border outposts in the tri-border area shared by Sudan, Egypt, and Libya.

According to a statement issued by the Sudanese army, RSF units, supported by the Salafist Battalion affiliated with Haftar, launched an assault targeting strategic positions in the border triangle with the aim of seizing control of the area.

The army described Haftar’s involvement as “a blatant violation” of Sudan’s sovereignty and the rights of its people. The statement further claimed that the attack formed part of a wider international and regional conspiracy occurring under the watch of the global community.

The military stressed its determination to resist the assault, regardless of the scale of what it called “the conspiracy”, and reaffirmed its commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty with the support of the Sudanese people.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a separate statement condemning the attack as “a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter”. The ministry said the participation of Haftar’s Salafist Battalion in operations on Sudanese soil represented “a serious escalation” of foreign aggression allegedly supported by the government of Abu Dhabi.

It also pointed out that the border with Libya has long served as a corridor for weapons and mercenaries to flow into the RSF, financed by the United Arab Emirates and coordinated with Haftar’s forces.

The foreign ministry stated that Libyan forces had directly intervened in the conflict, breaching international law, the UN Charter, and established international norms and treaties. It warned that the Security Council’s and Western powers’ leniency towards these documented violations had emboldened the sponsors of the militia and their regional allies to take part in the fighting more openly.

The ministry called on the international community, the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League to condemn the aggression and respond firmly to what it described as a grave threat to Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and regional peace and security. It urged the adoption of decisive measures to confront and deter those responsible.

