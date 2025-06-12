Report: Israel ready to launch strike on Iran

Israel is reportedly ready to carry out a military operation against Iran, according to multiple sources cited by US broadcaster CBS News.

The network stated that both Israeli officials and White House spokespeople declined to comment on the report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long expressed deep scepticism towards any agreement with Iran. His office said that Israel has conducted “countless overt and covert operations” to hinder the progress of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Previous reports had already pointed to Israel’s willingness to strike Iran, despite repeated US calls to avoid such action while nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran were ongoing.

In May, US President Donald Trump publicly revealed that he had urged Netanyahu not to attack Iran, as negotiations were still underway.

“I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution,” Trump said at the time.

Should Israel carry out a strike, the US expects Iran might retaliate by targeting American positions in neighbouring Iraq.

Washington has announced plans to reduce the number of staff at its embassy in Baghdad for security reasons. President Trump confirmed the decision, describing the Middle East as “a dangerous place,” after Iran threatened to target US bases in the region if conflict erupts.