Serbia’s deputy parliament speaker calls for end to arms exports to Israel

Serbia’s deputy parliament speaker on Thursday called for an immediate halt to the country’s arms exports to Israel, Anadolu reports.

Edin Djerlek told parliament that the Israeli army is “carrying out genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, in one of the most brutal ways the modern world remembers – by heartlessly starving and killing innocent civilians, mostly women and children,” according to the Fonet News Agency.

He said his Justice and Reconciliation Party is preparing a draft resolution to suspend the export of weapons and military equipment from Serbia to Israel, which will be submitted to parliament “as soon as possible.”

Djerlek said that he understands possible concerns of the domestic defense industry, but argued that this issue transcends politics and national interests. Above all, he said, it is a moral issue.

