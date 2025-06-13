Eastern Libyan authorities stop Gaza-bound aid convoy at entrance to Sirte

Eastern Libyan security forces stopped the Gaza-bound “Steadfastness Convoy” last night at the entrance to the city of Sirte.

In a statement, the convoy said: “Earlier that evening, security and army forces affiliated with the eastern Libyan authorities stopped the Steadfastness Convoy at the entrance to Sirte. Security officials said we must wait for approval instructions from Benghazi before continuing.”

The statement added: “In response to this unexpected situation, the convoy’s leadership has decided not to leave the area. We will remain on the right side of the road and are prepared to camp overnight at the location if necessary.”

The convoy called on the Benghazi authorities “to reflect the welcoming position expressed in the statement by the Foreign Ministry last night and to receive our convoy. We are confident that the warmth and support of the Libyan people towards our mission knows no division between east and west.”

It concluded: “We also urge all concerned parties to intervene and help facilitate the mission of our convoy, which carries a noble message.”