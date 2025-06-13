Iranian FM affirms right to respond to Israeli aggression

The Iranian foreign ministry confirmed on Friday that the country has the legal and legitimate right to respond to the early morning Israeli military attack on Iranian territory.

In an official statement, the ministry said Iran holds “the legal and legitimate right to respond to this aggression,” without disclosing the form or timing of any retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that the operation targeted “the heart of Iran’s nuclear programme,” including the main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, ballistic missile factories, senior military officials, and prominent scientists.

He added that the military campaign “will continue for days as needed,” stating that the aim is “to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat,” which he described as “a clear and present danger to the survival of Israel.”

Fox News quoted an Israeli official as saying that “the attacks against Iran are just the beginning.” Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Tel Aviv is preparing for “days of fighting.”

An Israeli official also told Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, that Iran may respond with missile or drone attacks, warning that “this is the price we are prepared to pay to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.”

In response, Iranian authorities have closed the country’s airspace and imposed a media blackout.

Iranian armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, vowed a strong retaliation against Israel and the United States, warning that the Islamic Republic’s response to the attacks will be severe.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel “will face severe punishment,” highlighting the killing of military commanders and scientists in the attack.