Yedioth Ahronoth: Mossad carried out secret operations inside Iran alongside airstrikes

Mossad carried out secret operations inside Iran at the same time as the Israeli airstrikes launched early Friday, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Israeli newspaper reported that Mossad’s activities included pre-emptive strikes targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure and air defence systems, as well as “intensive activity in the heart of Tehran” before the opening round of airstrikes.

An Israeli official told the paper that Mossad led a series of intelligence and security operations deep inside Iranian territory, aimed at disrupting Iran’s military capabilities, particularly its strategic missile systems and air defences. The source added that these operations were fully coordinated with the Israeli Air Force.

The report also mentioned that Israel launched a media campaign targeting Iranian public opinion, alongside the aerial attacks, as part of what the newspaper described as a comprehensive effort to limit Iran’s military strength and reduce its ability to retaliate.