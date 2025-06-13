Netanyahu: Israeli strikes in Iran target nuclear sites and will continue if necessary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli military operation launched overnight Thursday–Friday against Iran is aimed at removing what he described as an “existential threat” to Israel, stressing it would continue as long as needed

Meanwhile, Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the attack came after reaching what he called “the point of no return”.

In a video statement released about an hour after the operation began, Netanyahu stated that the Israeli army had struck “a large number of targets across Iran.” He explained, “The goal of this unprecedented operation is to damage Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile production facilities, and military capabilities.”

Netanyahu affirmed, “This operation will continue for as long as it is necessary until we complete our mission to counter the existential threat hanging over our heads.”

He added that Iran “still possesses great capability to harm us, and we are also prepared for that.”

Speaking to the Israeli public, Netanyahu hinted that the escalation could last several days. “I ask all of you to cooperate closely in the coming hours and days. We need the same resilience, and even more – now and in the days ahead,” he said.

He went on to say, “Throughout my years as Prime Minister, the Iranian threat has always been in front of my eyes. The actions we have taken have delayed Iran’s nuclear programme by ten years – we disrupted it, but we did not stop it.”

Netanyahu added, “In recent years, Iran has enriched enough uranium for nine bombs. In recent months, Iran has taken steps towards armament that it had never taken before, and these steps have brought it closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon in a short time.”